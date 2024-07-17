Sheffield Wednesday starlet sets sights on World Cup appearance

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Young Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, Pierce Charles, says that Northern Ireland are aiming to reach next year’s U20 World Cup.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The teenager put in a stellar showing in his side’s opening game of the competition this week as they drew 0-0 with Ukraine to get their first point on the board, however things don’t get much easier as they now prepare to face Italy tomorrow night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charles, 18, is highly-rated for both his club and country as he continues his progression through the ranks into senior football, and he’s hoping to play his part in securing a top two finish in their U19 European Championship group.

“We want to get through the group,” Charles told the Belfast Telegraph. “If we can get through to the semis, that would get us to the World Cup in Chile, that’s the target… “We are one point closer, but I think maybe we could have got a better result. Three points would have been better, but at least it’s a point on the board.

“I had a bit to do, but I enjoy that, and a clean sheet was a good end to the game. The save I made down to my right that I had tipped around the post was probably my favourite, I was buzzing with that, but I just had to remain composed. The people in front of me were resilient. It’s not just me, it’s the whole team effectively defending. I’m happy we kept a clean sheet and did our job.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in discussion about the clash with the Italians on Thursday evening, the young Owls stopper said, “Italy are a good side,” added Charles. “We played them recently, and it was a close 3-2 defeat, but hopefully, we can turn them over in our backyard… Playing at home with all the fans is great, they made great noise.

“This result will give us belief, and we will look at the stuff we can improve on and, hopefully, get the three points against Italy. As soon as I saw the tournament was here, I couldn’t get the smile on my face, I was just excited to get here to play.”

This year’s U19s Euros is taking place in Northern Ireland, with the final pencilled in for July 28th in Belfast.