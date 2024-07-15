Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was no win for Pierce Charles and Northern Ireland on Monday night, but on a personal level it was a strong start.

The 18-year-old shot-stopper is incredibly highly-rated at Hillsborough, with many - both in terms of staff and teammates - expecting a lot in the future as he continues his progression up through the ranks.

Charles has been part of Danny Röhl’s senior setup for some time now, earning his first team debut last season, and has been part of the club’s preseason this summer as the German prepares the team for the season ahead. Now, however, international duty has called - meaning that he’ll miss the trip to Austria and Germany as he turns out at the U19 European Championship.

As expected he was handed a starting berth by Gareth McAuley for their opening fixture against Ukraine, and the talented teen earned rave reviews for his performance at Inver Park as he made a number of good stops to keep the Ukrainians at bay in order to secure an important point in Group A.

Next up is a clash with Italy on Thursday afternoon in a game where Charles is no doubt going to be busy once again, after that comes a final group game against Norway, and he’ll be eager to make his mark in both of them ahead of the 2024/25 season - and with plenty of people keeping a close eye on the tournament.

Charles got his first full senior call-up for NI over the summer as his star continues to rise, however it remains to be seen what will happen with him at Wednesday this season following the arrival of James Beadle and Ben Hamer, with Röhl potentially tempted to loan him out in order to get more regular first team football under his belt.