Sheffield Wednesday starlet lands World Cup Qualifier call-up – set for long trip
The 19-year-old attacker, who has spent years rising through the ranks at Middlewood Road, has had a season to remember after making his senior debut for both club and country in 2023/24, and now he’s going to get the chance to turn out for his nation in a competitive fixture.
Phuthi was named in Jairos Tapera’s squad on Wednesday for the upcoming World Cup Qualifiers against Lesotho and South Africa, with the Warriors looking to try and secure a top two finish in a group that also includes Nigeria, Rwanda and Benin.
It won’t be an easy task having drawn their opening two games of Group C, but the young Owl will be hoping to try and stamp his mark on the side if he’s given the chance at Orlando Stadium v Lesotho on June 7th or at the Free State Stadium four days later up against Bafana Bafana.
The winger’s contract at Hillsborough was due to expire at the end of June, however it was confirmed earlier this month that the club had exercised an option in his deal in order to prolong his lengthy stay in S6.
Wednesday have a whole host of youth players out on international duty at present in various parts of the world, however Phuthi is the only full-time Owl that has landed a senior call-up at this point in time.
