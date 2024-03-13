Sheffield Wednesday starlet lands international call-up for French trip
Grainger, 15, has been in fine form in the Owls youth setup this season, playing a big role in their strong performance in the Premier League's Floodlit Cup as well as scoring plenty of goals in other games at U15 and U16 level in Wednesday colours.
His form has not gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs believed to be keeping tabs on his progress, and at international level he's already a regular for Wales having made 12 appearances for his nation already. So it's no surprise to see him get the nod for the Mondial Football Montaigu tournament in Western France.
The Welsh are in Group B alongside the Czech Republic, Japan and Mexico - starting with a game against the Czechs on March 26th - after which they will take on France, Argentina, the Ivory Coast or Saudi Arabia should they manage to progress.
Grainger is one of a number of Owls players expected to be called up this month either at youth or senior level, and he'll be hoping to build on the experience he's already racked up as he looks to take things to the next level in Wednesday colours as well as the season comes to an end.
