Sheffield Wednesday starlet lands international call-up for French trip

Grainger, 15, has been in fine form in the Owls youth setup this season, playing a big role in their strong performance in the Premier League's Floodlit Cup as well as scoring plenty of goals in other games at U15 and U16 level in Wednesday colours.

His form has not gone unnoticed, with a number of clubs believed to be keeping tabs on his progress, and at international level he's already a regular for Wales having made 12 appearances for his nation already. So it's no surprise to see him get the nod for the Mondial Football Montaigu tournament in Western France.

The Welsh are in Group B alongside the Czech Republic, Japan and Mexico - starting with a game against the Czechs on March 26th - after which they will take on France, Argentina, the Ivory Coast or Saudi Arabia should they manage to progress.