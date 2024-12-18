Sheffield Wednesday starlet helps England to double Netherlands victory

Young Sheffield Wednesday striker, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri, turned out twice for England over the last few days.

The 14-year-old has enjoyed quite the calendar year as he climbs through the ranks at Middlewood Road and earns plaudits at international level, even getting to spend some time training with the first team at Middlewood Road despite being just 14-years-old.

Now, in the latest feather in his cap, the Wednesday teenager was handed a starting berth over the weekend as England’s U16s took on the Netherlands in a game that they went on to win 2-1 thanks to goals from Malik Olayiwola and Freddie Lawrie. He played 70 minutes before being replaced.

Cadamarteri featured again on Tuesday, too, coming on in the second half of England’s 3-2 victory, however the goals – from Ryan Kavuma-McQueen (x2) and Oliver Boast were scored before he took to the field.

As the youngest member of the group the talented teen will no doubt have learned plenty from his experience away at St. George’s Park, and it will certainly have had the Scottish FA on high alert as well given that he’s also turned out for them at youth level as well.

The attacker, who is the son of former Everton forward, Danny, and brother of Owls striker, Bailey, has already scored plenty of goals in blue and white so far this season, and he’ll be hoping to add to his tally in the new year when the U18s return to competitive action once again.