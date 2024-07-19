Sheffield Wednesday starlet endures difficult night at the European Championship

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

He wasn't at fault for any of the goals, but Sheffield Wednesday's Pierce Charles had a tough night on international duty on Thursday.

The 18-year-old was a standout performer for Gareth McAuley’s outfit in their opening game of the U19 European Championship earlier this week, a fixture that they drew 0-0, but last night they went up against Italy in Larne and were unable to keep them at bay as they fell to a 3-0 defeat that left them in third place.

There wasn’t too much the Wednesday teenager could do for the first goal as Kevin Zeroli fired home from close range after finding space in the box, and though he got a hand to the Italian’s strike he was unable to keep it out.

Charles was also well beaten for the second goal, with Francesco Camarda perfectly curling a finish around him from deep inside the box that clipped the post before hitting the back of the net. It was a fantastic finish that not many goalkeepers could’ve done much with.

And things didn’t get any better as the second half got underway, with the visitors grabbing a third in the 48th minute as Camarda - who plays for AC Milan - was found beautifully on the edge of the six-yard box during a quick break, and Charles never stood a chance from such close range.

McAuley’s side did have a couple of chances, while Charles was called into action on other occasions too, and they’ll now be looking to see what they can learn from the defeat ahead of the weekend’s with Norway as they eye a top two finish in Group A.