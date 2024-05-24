Sheffield Wednesday starlet bumped up a level in latest England call-up
The 19-year-old forward got his first call-up to the England setup earlier this year when he was named in the U19s group for games against Morocco and the United States, and he scored against the latter in a 3-2 defeat in March.
Now it has been confirmed that ‘Cadz’ will step up a level this summer having been named in what used to be referred to as the U20s, and he’ll be hoping to make an impact against Sweden and the Republic of Ireland.
A statement on the national team website read, “England men's Elite League Squad travel to Croatia for two matches next month, with a 24-man squad named. Head coach Ben Futcher has selected a travelling party to take on Sweden and Republic of Ireland.
“His side have been in fine form in recent months, winning all of their last three games and scoring 11 goals in the process. But there are still some new names introduced to his squad, with Sunderland midfielder Jobe Bellingham included, as well as Leicester forward Will Alves and Sheffield Wednesday striker Bailey-Tye Cadamarteri.
“West Ham's George Earthy is also named after scoring his first senior goal for the Hammers against Luton in May. The Young Lions take on the Swedes at Stadion ŠRC Sesvete on Friday 7 June (3pm BST) before facing Republic of Ireland at the Gradski Stadion, Vrbovec, on Tuesday 11 June (3pm BST).”
