Sheffield Wednesday captain Barry Bannan has sought to pay tribute to a much-loved Owls fan who died last weekend at the age of just 28.

Liam Rodgers was a home-and-away supporter to many within the club’s vast fan base.

He tragically died having collapsed at the finish line of the Nottingham half-marathon four months into an effort to improve his health.

Hundreds of messages of tribute have been penned to the man endearingly known as ‘Big Rodge’ - and an applause has been organised in the 28th minute of Wednesday’s Championship clash with Sunderland at Hillsborough on Friday evening.

Bannan was Rodgers’ favourite player, with friends having told The Star he would never hear a bad word said about the Owls’ skipper.

Now the Scotland international is hoping a minute’s appreciation for one of the club’s most passionate supporters can offer those close to him a few moments of joy in what is a hugely difficult time.

“I recognised his face from the pictures,” Bannan said. “I’ve been here a long time and he was at home and away games for years, so I recognised him.

“I never got the chance to meet him properly. Maybe I’ve signed something for him and I’ve seen him outside grounds and stuff but I never got chance to speak to him sadly.

“You can see with the messages on Twitter and the way that people have been speaking about him that he was a big, big fan and a lovely, lovely person. He’s been taken too soon.

“On behalf of the team and every player in the dressing room I’d like to send my condolences to his family.