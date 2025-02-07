Sheffield Wednesday star waits on specialist after injury concern

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, is waiting to find out the extent of a knock that he picked up recently.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls skipper has been practically ever-present for the club so far this season, missing just one game – against Preston North End – as he played a huge part in what has been a very impressive campaign so far.

Bannan completed the full 90 minutes in Wednesday’s last outing against Luton Town after getting two assists in the two previous games, but The Star was made aware this week of an injury that may lead to him being sidelined – however there has not yet been a prognosis on where he’s at.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What it means for the game against West Bromwich Albion this weekend remains to be seen, with Danny Röhl not making any mentioned of the Owls’ number 10 in his pre-match press conference, although he did say that there were ‘maybe some question marks’ in terms of availability.

Fans and Röhl alike will be hoping that it’s good news on the Wednesday talisman given how important he is to the setup at Hillsborough, and many will be eagerly awaiting the teamsheet for Saturday’s game to see whether his name makes it on there or not.

Dominic Iorfa and Akin Famewo remain sidelined while Anthony Musaba and Ibrahim Cissoko are touch and go for the clash at the Hawthorns. For Nathaniel Chalobah it could prove to be his return to action after a short spell on the sidelines.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join