With a great deal of hard work done, one of Sheffield Wednesday’s foremost attacking players has lofty ambitions ahead of their kick-off to the Championship season.

Anthony Musaba enjoyed a bright debut season at Hillsborough, scoring eight goals and providing five assists in 48 matches across all competitions. The pacey wide man scored in Wednesday’s 2-2 run-out against Werder Bremen earlier this month and has caught the eye with his pre-season performances.

It’s been a gruelling summer for Wednesday’s squad, who have been the subject of extended double sessions as they have looked to instil a new style of play both in and out of possession. Musaba has been impressed by how the new signings have settled into life at S6 and is encouraged by the work done.

“At the start it is a bit hard, sometimes we had sessions that were three hours, twice in a day,” he told The Star. “It is for me the first time I have done this, but we needed it, we will be playing lots of games and we need to have a good level of fitness. It was so important.

“The new guys have set off really quick on a level. We have helped them as well. It feels like we have known each other for long but it has just been for pre-season, how we are now together is great and they have picked up really quick our feeling.”

Much has already been said about where Wednesday’s ambitions should be aimed heading into the new campaign. With huge momentum brought about by last season following the appointment of Danny Röhl, with some players having spoken about the potential of a promotion push. Dutchman Musaba held little back in his summation of what the Owls can achieve this season.

“I think we can achieve a lot, not like last season playing for relegation,” Musaba said. “I think maybe minimum play-offs, that is our ambition. We will stay humble, we will keep working, but it is an ambition because the way we ended the season and the way we are with Danny and the way we play, we can reach it if we work hard and keep going.”