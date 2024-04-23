Sheffield Wednesday star singled out for praise after 'key' impact on survival bid
One football pundit has been speaking about Sheffield Wednesday and the impact of one of their key man following a huge win on Sunday. The Owls picked up a statement win over relegation rivals Blackburn Rovers, winning 3-1 at Ewood Park to climb out of the bottom three.
Danny Rohl’s men now have a palpable chance of survival even if they have a lot of work still to do with two games remaining. Josh Windass kicked off the scoring in Lancashire, continuing his impact following his return from injury at the start of this month.
The forward had been missing since January ahead of his return on April 6, and since then, Wednesday have not lost, winning twice and drawing as many. Naturally, that is not all down to Windass, but there is no doubting that his return has energised the team, and just at the right time given the relegation battle they face.
That’s something TalkSPORT host Jeff Stelling has highlighted during his latest appearance on air. he said: “I mean, they have done brilliantly. I think it was three points from the first 12 games when Danny Rohl came in. It was his first management job on his own, you know. They have got Josh Windass back as well, I mean, after injury. Real key for them. He missed a few weeks.”
Windass has not been particularly prolific this season, scoring five league goals so far, but he adds plenty to the Owls’ game, always showing impetus on the ball. The forward spoke recently about the impact Rohl has had on him as a player, telling Sky Sports: “It’s been a tough season for everyone, but since Danny’s come in, he’s changed the way we play, and he’s changed the way we all think. He’s probably the best coach I’ve ever worked with. I just hope we can finish it off with survival.”
