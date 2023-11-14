Barry Bannan will play his 372nd game for Sheffield Wednesday against Birmingham City if all goes to plan.

The Owls skipper has been almost ever-present for Wednesday since joining the club back in 2015, and has been through every emotion possible in Owls colours – from relegation to promotion.

His 371st appearance for the club wasn’t one that will live long in the memory after defeat to Millwall at the weekend, but it did see ‘Baz’ take another step closer to entering into the Wednesday’s top 15 appearance-makers of all time.

Should he feature on November 25th then he will go level with long-serving former wing half, Tom Brittleton, who not only won the FA Cup with the Owls in 1907, but remains one of the oldest players to ever to play for the club – doing so aged 38 back in 1920.

Two more games and Bannan will overtake the ex-England international, taking him to 17th on the list of the club’s players with the most outings in Owls colours, a brilliant achievement in modern football.

After Brittleton sit Tom McAnearney (382) and Ron Springett (384), who both own tallies that the Wednesday skipper will be hoping to beat this season, and then comes long-term teammate, Liam Palmer, who is currently on 406.