Sheffield Wednesday star reveals contract detail amid survival hopes

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Johnson has been a bit of a revelation for the Owls since he was brought back into the fold by Danny Röhl, with the wideman recovering brilliantly after a start to the season that saw him left out of the Wednesday squad completely by Xisco.

The 33-year-old signed a new deal with Wednesday in the summer after helping them win promotion out of League One and into the Championship, however it was never revealed how long he had actually signed on for at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, as his performances continue to aid the Owls’ in their hopes for survival, he says that the aim is to keep the club in the second tier and hope that something good comes off the back of it – wherever that may be.

“We just deal with it,” Johnson told The Star. “I think that’s been the case for the last three years now, so we just get on with it. We can only keep trying to perform as individuals, we’re all fighting for a job. So I think that’s the next step in everyone’s minds, but obviously if we avoid relegation then it boosts everyone’s chances of getting a better contract anywhere - whether that be here or elsewhere. That’s the main objective.”