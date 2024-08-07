Barry Bannan will be delighted that Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be closing in on the signing of Ike Ugbo.

The Star reported on Tuesday evening that after a summer-long pursuit a deal to bring Ike Ugbo back to Hillsborough is close and that as things stand, it was possible Sheffield Wednesday could complete the transfer within 48 hours. The likes of Stoke City, Birmingham City and latterly Sunderland are understood to have shown interest in the 25-year-old in recent weeks.

Completion of the deal within that timeframe would serve as a major boost to Danny Röhl’s side heading into their season opener against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday. The German boss has made little secret of his desire to stage a reunion with the Canada international, who scored seven vital goals as the Owls completed a historic survival effort last time out.

Ugbo is a popular figure within the Wednesday changing room both on the pitch and off it and one man who will celebrate the signing is club captain Barry Bannan. He told The Star over the weekend that he had spoken to his old mate about the potential of a return and went on to describe it’s importance. Either way, he said, there’s a confidence the Owls are in a good place with or without him.

“It is an important one obviously,” he said. “I know it's a team game but he scored us a lot of goals last season that won us points. Jamal has come in but we need competition, we've obviously got Bailey, Pato can play up there, we've got big Smudge.

“But I think Ugbo last season gave us something different, he always seemed to score big goals, his link-up play, his work rate was brilliant. It would be great to have someone like him - well, not someone like him, him - back, but we'll just have to wait and see. If it doesn't happen I still think we've got more than enough at this given time to have a good season.”