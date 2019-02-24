Sheffield Wednesday star reflects on his stunning strike in Swansea City home win

Centre-forward Steven Fletcher has spoken about his spectacular goal in Sheffield Wednesday's home success over Swansea City.

The big Scot scored the Owls' third goal with a stunning overhead kick after Tom Lees lifted the ball back into the penalty area. It was Fletcher's sixth goal of the season.

Steven Fletcher with a spectacular overhead kick

"Leesy (Tom Lees) put the ball back in the box and I had a quick look round at the goalkeeper and he was not coming so I thought why not," reflected Fletcher. "I have attempted them in games quite a few times and luckily it came off this time so I am pleased."

Adam Reach also bagged a brace in a dominant first half display. Substitute Wayne Routledge pulled a goal back after the break as Wednesday stretched their unbeaten league run to six matches.

He said: "It is always tough when you are going in at half-time three nil up. Without actually wanting to, you take your foot off the gas a little bit.

"It is a difficult scoreline because if they get an early goal in the second half then it can all change.

"We managed to ride it out for a little bit. They obviously got the goal but we stayed, resilient, strong and got the three points."

Bruce, who began his Owls role on January 31, has lifted the mood at Hillsborough and wiped the slate clean.

"He has lifted the morale of the place," admitted Fletcher. "When a new manager comes in, everybody gets a fresh start.

"He said when he came in that everybody would get a fresh start and it lifted the morale of the whole place. It lifts the morale of the boys who have maybe not been in and around the team to get a chance."