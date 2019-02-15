Sheffield Wednesday star pays tribute to ‘brilliant’ Steve Bruce

It is early days in Steve Bruce's Sheffield Wednesday revolution.

The four-time promotion winner has accrued five points from his three matches at the helm and the Owls have yet to concede a goal under his leadership.

No one is getting carried away by their steady start.

But midfield maestro Barry Bannan has spoken glowingly of Bruce's managerial credentials.

"The first thing that struck me about him is his man-management skills are brilliant," said the Owls star.

"It is easy these days if you are a sub to feel as if you are not part of it but the way the manager does things is he makes everybody feel part of it and that is good."

Bannan, who made his 150th Wednesday appearance against Millwall on Tuesday, believes Bruce has lifted the mood around the place.

The Scot admitted: "He has got that aura around him. You know when someone walks into the room and you can kind of take a step back and I think he has got that about him.

"Everybody respects him for what he has done in the game as a player and a manager. He has been brilliant and he knows the league inside out.

"We know when he speaks that he knows what he is talking about. It has been really good and refreshing.

"Training has been good as well. When a new manager comes in, it picks up that little bit more.

"I think you can see on the pitch in the last couple of games that there has been a lot of energy where everyone is having a right go."

The team are enjoying Bruce's methods, according to Bannan.

"The boys are enjoying it," he said. "It has been good.

"Everyone has got a clean slate and you can see that in training.

"Everybody is working harder in training because it is a new manager and you are here to impress and you have got a chance a playing at the weekend.

"It has been good and it has kept everybody on their toes."

