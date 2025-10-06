Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Barry Bannan, has been nominated for a Professional Footballers' Association award.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bannan has been practically ever-present for the Owls this season, starting every game in the Championship and featuring in all but one of their three Carabao Cup games. The soon-to-be 36-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.

And he really stepped up in September as he got two assists and a goal in his four league games as Wednesday put together a three-game unbeaten streak for the first time - and his performances have now been recognised by the PFA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barry Bannan is up for an award

He’s been nominated for their Championship Player of the Month award on the back of his efforts, however does face stiff competition from other players that have been impressing of late.

The Owls skipper is nominated alongside Championship colleagues Luke Ayling (Middlesbrough), James Bree (Charlton), Bosun Lawal (Stoke City), Oli McBurnie (Hull City) and Bobby Thomas (Coventry City), and all of them have got a good chance of landing the gong having shone for their respective clubs. Wednesdayites can vote for their number 10 by clicking this link.

Despite Wednesday’s struggles in what has - and will continue to be - a difficult season, only Stoke City’s Sorba Thomas (25) has made more key passes than Bannan (24), and he’s earned rave reviews from rival supporters as well as fans of the Owls.

Bannan will now be given a break after a busy few weeks in Wednesday colours, but is expected to be back in the starting XI once more in a couple of weeks’ time when the Owls travel to face Charlton Athletic.