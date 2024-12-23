Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday attacker, Josh Windass, says that it would be ‘amazing’ to join the small list of Owls to hit 50 goals for the club this millennium.

Windass grabbed his 47th goal in Wednesday colours on Saturday afternoon as he helped the club to another victory, opening the scoring in a 2-0 win over Stoke City that meant that they’d end their final home game of 2024 with all three points.

It puts him just three goals shy of a half century at Hillsborough since he first joined the club in 2020, and over the last year he has overtaken the likes of Gerald Sibon (42), Fernando Forestieri (40) and Steven Fletcher (38) in the scoring charts to put him amongst the most prolific goalscorers in Wednesday’s modern history.

What’s most impressive with his return of 47 goals in 157 games is that he’s regularly not been played as a striker, often playing as an attacking midfielder or even out wide, and only three of them have come from the penalty spot.

“I think some people expect me to score goals,” he told The Star when asked about his record so far. “But in reality that’s not actually my role in the team really. I always want to score goals and do the best I can, but my remit isn’t just to score goals - so to get to that number will be amazing, and I’m not far off 100 career goals as well, so I’d like to try and tick that off.”

Only Atdhe Nuhiu (50) and Marcus Tudgay (52) have managed to hit the 50+ goal mark for the club since the start of the 2000s, and after scoring his 98th career goal in the win over Stoke he’ll be backing himself to overtake both of them before this season comes to an end - and he may even start to close in on some of the greats from the 1990s before too long.