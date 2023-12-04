Sheffield Wednesday racked up a big win over the weekend as they claimed a 3-1 victory against Blackburn Rovers to clinch their second victory of the Championship season. The Owls remain bottom of the division but have enjoyed a positive week that saw them claim a late draw against Leicester City during midweek.

Bailey Cadamarteri put the Owls in front after five minutes against Rovers but Sammie Szmodics hit back for the visitors just after the hour. Wednesday kept battling, however, as Marvin Johnson scored after 78 minutes before Josh Windass sealed victory in stoppage time. Following the win, one Owls star has been named in the Championship Team of the Week based on ratings by WhoScored. See who has made the cut below...