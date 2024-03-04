News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday star named in Championship team of the week alongside Southampton, Ipswich and Stoke men - gallery

Sheffield Wednesday recorded another crucial win in the Championship on Saturday as they beat Rotherham United 1-0

By Will Jackson
Published 4th Mar 2024, 13:05 GMT

Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday just keep on rolling. The Owls picked up their fourth win in five Championship games on Saturday as they edged out bottom of the table Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Ike Ugbo continued his fine form by bagging the only goal of the game and it means Wednesday are now within three points of safety going into the final 11 games of the season. The Owls currently have 35 points, while Stoke City, QPR, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City are all within striking distance on 38. Wednesday, then, will have high hopes of being able to climb out of the bottom three with games against Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United to come this week.

Following the weekend's action, though, WhoScored have put together their Team of the Week and one Sheffield Wednesday man has made the cut. Take a look below..

WhoScored rating: 7.90

1. GK: Freddie Woodman (Preston North End)

WhoScored rating: 7.90

WhoScored rating: 8.11

2. RB: Perry Ng (Cardiff City)

WhoScored rating: 8.11

WhoScored rating. 8.79

3. CB: Jacob Greaves (Hull City)

WhoScored rating. 8.79

WhoScored rating: 7.95

4. CB: Ben Gibson (Norwich City)

WhoScored rating: 7.95

