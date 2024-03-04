Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday just keep on rolling. The Owls picked up their fourth win in five Championship games on Saturday as they edged out bottom of the table Rotherham United at the New York Stadium.

Ike Ugbo continued his fine form by bagging the only goal of the game and it means Wednesday are now within three points of safety going into the final 11 games of the season. The Owls currently have 35 points, while Stoke City, QPR, Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City are all within striking distance on 38. Wednesday, then, will have high hopes of being able to climb out of the bottom three with games against Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United to come this week.