Sheffield Wednesday breathed new life into their hopes of Championship survival on Saturday as they saw off Millwall 2-0 at The Den. Danny Röhl's side now sit just four points off safety in the second tier having spent the campaign so far struggling for traction inside the bottom three.

Ike Ugbo continued his fine run of form of late by bagging the first for the Owls in south London before Anthony Musaba notched a second just before the break. Ashley Fletcher was sent off late on but that couldn't spoil a marvellous day in the capital for Wednesday.