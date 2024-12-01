Sheffield Wednesday star man will sit out upcoming fixture against Preston North End

By Alex Miller

Sheffield Wednesday writer

Published 1st Dec 2024, 15:32 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Sheffield Wednesday will be without key man Barry Bannan for next weekend’s Hillsborough clash with Preston North End.

The Wednesday skipper was yellow-carded in the first half of the Owls’ clash at Derby County for appearing to slow-up the taking of a Rams’ throw-in, claiming the ball before rolling it behind himself. Referee John Busby saw enough from that to slap him with a caution.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As it was Bannan’s fifth yellow of the campaign in league football - and it arrived before the 19-match amnesty - he will now have to sit out next weekend’s welcoming of Preston North End to S6. No outfield player has played more minutes this season than Bannan’s 1474.

Wednesday were without centre-half Di’Shon Bernard for the match at Derby through the same method of suspension. The other player locked on four yellow cards is Yan Valery.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice