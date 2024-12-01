Sheffield Wednesday star man will sit out upcoming fixture against Preston North End

Sheffield Wednesday will be without key man Barry Bannan for next weekend’s Hillsborough clash with Preston North End.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Wednesday skipper was yellow-carded in the first half of the Owls’ clash at Derby County for appearing to slow-up the taking of a Rams’ throw-in, claiming the ball before rolling it behind himself. Referee John Busby saw enough from that to slap him with a caution.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As it was Bannan’s fifth yellow of the campaign in league football - and it arrived before the 19-match amnesty - he will now have to sit out next weekend’s welcoming of Preston North End to S6. No outfield player has played more minutes this season than Bannan’s 1474.

Wednesday were without centre-half Di’Shon Bernard for the match at Derby through the same method of suspension. The other player locked on four yellow cards is Yan Valery.