Sheffield Wednesday star man expresses ‘career regret’ that will hurt him ‘until the day he dies’

The Owls skipper, who has made 309 appearances at the club since joining in 2015, is the main man in the home changing room at Hillsborough and is coming off his most prolific season to date in terms of goal contributions, collecting nine goals and 12 assists in a stellar League One campaign.

Bannan spoke of his anguish in not being able to see Wednesday over the line and back into the Championship at the first attempt and has intimated he intends to see his career out in South Yorkshire.

But he has made no secret of his love affair with another club – his boyhood club – and speaking to Celtic: The Unrestricted View Podcast, he admitted his never having played for the Bhoys is his one career regret.

Celtic fans hold aloft scarves ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group C football match between Celtic and Manchester City at Celtic Park stadium in Glasgow, Scotland on September 28, 2016. (Photo by OLI SCARFF / AFP) (Photo credit should read OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Having raced through his younger years as one of the most lauded talents in British football and in truth few would have seen him playing in the third tier at this stage of his career – though in truth he could have left Wednesday for higher pastures at several stages.

“To be honest with you, my career so far I think I could’ve done a lot better,” Bannan said, reflecting on his career to date. “Not through my will of trying because I gave my best every day, but I just think right place, right time sometimes – I could’ve got a few more lucky breaks.

“Me and my Dad speak about it quite a lot, everybody has got their end path and this is the path for me. I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I feel lucky and privileged to be at a big club like Sheffield Wednesday still.

“But looking back I reckon I could’ve probably stayed around the Premier League a bit longer and probably played for Scotland a bit longer with a little bit of luck on my side.