Sheffield Wednesday star man Shea Charles is at risk of missing out on next month’s Sheffield derby clash at Hillsborough.

The on-loan Southampton midfielder, who has proven himself to be an outstanding addition and is a regular feature towards the top of data lists detailing the very best performers in the Championship, has started every league game for the Owls since his arrival in the summer.

Wednesday welcome their city rivals Sheffield United to S6 on March 16, with three matches to navigate before then - Sunderland at Hillsborough on Friday night before gruelling back-to-back away trips to Plymouth Argyle and Norwich City.

Star man Charles picked up his ninth yellow card of the season in the Owls’ Friday evening defeat at Burnley. It puts him at risk of missing the derby. Any EFL player to have picked up 10 yellows before the 32nd matchday will receive an automatic two-match ban - without the right to appeal.

It means that should the Northern Ireland international pick up a card next time out against Sunderland, he will miss those long trips to Plymouth and Norwich. If he were to see his next yellow card in either of those matches, the Owls will have to line up without him in their midfield.

Speaking after the Burnley clash that saw him slapped with a ninth caution, Owls boss Danny Röhl said: “We have to protect Shea. He has to now play smart. I know he is aggressive, he needs this for his game and it is hard.”

No other Wednesday players are at risk of falling to the same fate of the 10 yellow cards rule. Injured defender Di’Shon Bernard is out for the season and checked out on seven cautions, while skipper Barry Bannan and defender Yan Valery are tallied-up at six yellow cards apiece.