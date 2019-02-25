Sheffield Wednesday star lifts the lid on his 'freak’ injury

A freak knee/shin injury suffered in training forced Wednesday captain Tom Lees into a watching brief earlier this month.

The no-nonsense defender sat-out the Owls' fixtures against Reading, Millwall and Rotherham United. In Lees' absence, Barry Bannan wore the captain's armband and Jordan Thorniley filled in admirably at centre-half.

Owls defender Tom Lees

But Lees made his return to action on Saturday, helping Wednesday defeat Swansea City 3-1 at Hillsborough.

"It’s great to be back," he said. "It’s never nice to be injured, but at times it reminds you when you are sat at home on a Saturday, you are just itching to get out there.

"You miss it, so being out there (against Swansea) I was just enjoying it even more."

On his injury, Lees said: "It was strange one, frustrating, because I felt like I had gone back into a little rhythm. Myself, (Michael) Hector, (Liam) Palmer and (Morgan) Fox had been playing in a settled back four, getting that understanding and keeping clean sheets.

"On the Friday, literally the last kick before training ended - before the Reading game - I caught a stud which basically went through my knee, right to the bone.

"It was a difficult one to shake off, so I just had to be patient, which was frustrating, but there’s nothing you can do about it. It was just a freak accident.

"I had lots of ice on it, but you just have to wait for it to heal up. I had a hole there, but it’s almost healed up. I just have to be careful with it now."

The Owls, who host Brentford tomorrow night, have picked up nine points out of a possible 15 following the arrival of manager Steve Bruce.

Lees was pleased with their display against Swansea, saying: "It was refreshing to have that comfort, going 3-0 up so early on.

"It allowed us to enjoy the game that bit more.

"Obviously, we have struggled to score goals so to get three was really nice."