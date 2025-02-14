Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass has unsurprisingly scooped the English Football League’s Championship Goal of the Month award for January.

Windass scored one of the first goals of 2025 when he fired past Derby County from an audacious distance on New Years’ Day, and it’s hard to imagine that many better will be scored over 11 months that followed it.

There was no surprise when he was nominated for the Championship award alongside former Owl, Will Vaulks, as well as Amankwah Forson and Zian Flemming, and few will argue that he didn’t deserve to come out on top. Now it has been confirmed that - after Barry Bannan won it the month before - Wednesday’s number 11 has indeed taken the prize.

“For the second successive month, the Sky Bet Championship Goal of the Month award has landed at Hillsborough!,” the club said this morning. “Barry Bannan scooped the prize for December but this time around, Josh Windass is the recipient for his audacious strike against Derby on New Year’s Day.

“The 31-year-old stunned everyone in attendance at Hillsborough as the forward took aim from inside his own half after spotting Rams keeper Jacob Widell Zetterstrom off his line. The execution of the strike was perfect, as the ball travelled over 60 yards before dropping under the bar and over the line. Wednesday went on to pick up a 4-2 victory over Derby. Congratulations, Josh!”

It’s the third time this season that a Wednesday player has won this particular award after Michael Smith’s fantastic strike against Portsmouth last year also claimed the gong for best goal, and it’s likely that Danny Röhl’s side will have at least a couple of goals in the mix for Goal of the Season when that comes around in a few months’ time.

