Sheffield Wednesday star lands international call-up for crucial qualifiers

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper, James Beadle, will be off away on international duty with England again this month.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has made quite the impression at Hillsborough since being brought in on two loan spells by Danny Röhl, and during his time he’s continue to climb up the ranks at international level, going on to recently make his debut for the U21s.

Now he’ll potentially have the chance to make a competitive debut at the same level after being named in Ben Futcher’s squad for their upcoming games against Ukraine and Azerbaijan as they look to try and leapfrog the former to secure top spot in their Euro 2025 qualifying group.

Here’s how the full squad looks -

Goalkeepers: James Beadle (Sheffield Wednesday, on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion), Sam Tickle (Wigan Athletic), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Charlie Cresswell (FC Toulouse), Callum Doyle (Norwich City, on loan from Manchester City), Lewis Hall (Newcastle United), Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Southampton), Jack Hinshelwood (Brighton & Hove Albion), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Elliot Anderson (Nottingham Forest), Archie Gray (Tottenham Hotspur), Hayden Hackney (Middlesbrough), James McAtee (Manchester City), Tyler Morton (Liverpool), Alex Scott (AFC Bournemouth), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Liam Delap (Ipswich Town), Jamie Gittens (Borussia Dortmund), Omari Hutchinson (Ipswich Town), Sam Iling-Junior (Bologna, on loan from Aston Villa), Jaden Philogene (Aston Villa), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa), Jay Stansfield (Birmingham City)

England take on the Ukrainians at the Vitality Stadium on October 11th and 7.45pm before playing host to Azerbaijan at Ashton Gate on October 15th.