The Sheffield Wednesday star has been speaking about Leeds United and the playoff battles throughout the EFL.

Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass has been speaking about the EFL playoffs, and he has a warning for Leeds United. Windass will have his feet up as he enters the summer knowing that - pending a new deal - he will remain a Championship player for another season.

Windass returned to fitness just in time to help Wednesday battle their way to safety, scoring a goal in each of the last three games, with Danny Rohl’s men ending the season with three wins from three. Ahead of likely jetting off on holiday, Windass has been speaking on the EFL podcast, weighing in on the playoff across the Championship, League One and League Two.

“Bolton will go up,” he predicted. “I still think Doncaster and Leeds will win the play-offs. With Leeds not making the top two, I do think there is a mental effect. Years ago when I was at Accrington, we lost out on goal difference.

“Looking back now I’m a bit older, the manager was, ‘argh, we’ve got to do the play-offs’. I don’t know if Leeds will be doing that but that mentality of it being a nightmare. We got knocked out in the semi-finals. Leeds need to get that behind them now. Norwich and West Brom are more buzzing they’re in the play-offs. It can mentally have an effect.”