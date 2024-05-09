Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass makes Leeds United prediction and sends play-off warning
and live on Freeview channel 276
Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass has been speaking about the EFL playoffs, and he has a warning for Leeds United. Windass will have his feet up as he enters the summer knowing that - pending a new deal - he will remain a Championship player for another season.
Windass returned to fitness just in time to help Wednesday battle their way to safety, scoring a goal in each of the last three games, with Danny Rohl’s men ending the season with three wins from three. Ahead of likely jetting off on holiday, Windass has been speaking on the EFL podcast, weighing in on the playoff across the Championship, League One and League Two.
“Bolton will go up,” he predicted. “I still think Doncaster and Leeds will win the play-offs. With Leeds not making the top two, I do think there is a mental effect. Years ago when I was at Accrington, we lost out on goal difference.
“Looking back now I’m a bit older, the manager was, ‘argh, we’ve got to do the play-offs’. I don’t know if Leeds will be doing that but that mentality of it being a nightmare. We got knocked out in the semi-finals. Leeds need to get that behind them now. Norwich and West Brom are more buzzing they’re in the play-offs. It can mentally have an effect.”
Windass knows a thing or two about winning the playoffs having scored the winning goal for Wednesday in the final against Barnsley around a year ago. The 30-year-old has become a big game player for Wednesday, and the club have made him an offer to extend his stay, with his current contract set to expire this summer.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.