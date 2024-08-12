Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Jamal Lowe says that he was blown away by the rendition of Sheffield Wednesday’s ‘Hi Ho Silver Lining’ song at Hillsborough.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the forward joined the Owls over the summer one of the first things he mentioned was how much he was looking forward to hearing Wednesdayites in action as a home player rather than from the other side, and they certainly didn’t disappoint as they belted it out from three stands on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe was straight off the mark as he opened the scoring for Danny Röhl’s side in their 4-0 pummelling of Plymouth Argyle, and he says that he’s eager to keep going at S6 after making his 300th career league appearance.

“That was mental,” the striker told the club. “Obviously I’ve done it as an away player, but it was mad. It was one of the loudest things I’ve ever heard… I didn’t realise how many times it got done.

“So the first time it was like, ‘Wow, that was mad’. And then it again. I think it was like three or four times, and I just thought ‘This is mad, you know?’ The atmosphere was unreal, the support was unreal - and I’m looking forward to playing a lot of games here.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old was also involved in Wednesday’s second goal against Plymouth as his header hit Brendan Galloway in the face before finding the back of the net - and he joked that though he attempted to have it noted down as a brace he had no joy.

"I tried to claim the second one, but the referee said no chance!” Lowe said with a smile. “It was unfortunate for the defender, and if you ask him he’d probably want me to have the goal, and I’d want it. So to Sky and the FA, do what you’ve got to do!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But yeah, I was just trying to head it back across goal and hope that somebody could head it in, but it’s got the deflection and gone in - and that’s all that matters.”

Wednesday now turn their attentions to this week’s Carabao Cup game against Hull City, and fans will be very interested to see how the side line up after what was a picture perfect opening day in the Championship.