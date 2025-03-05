Sheffield Wednesday star helps raise £60,000+ for 'life-saving equipment'

Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannan helped raise tens of thousands of pounds for The Children’s Hospital Charity at an event over the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, hosted a sold-out fundraising event at Sheffield's Mercure St Paul's to raise vital funds for Sheffield Children’s. On the night over £60,000 was pledged for The Children’s Hospital Charity and that number is still rising.

The second annual An Evening with Barry Bannan and Friends took place on Sunday 2 March, and played host to Sheffield Wednesday legends from the current squad as well as icons from days gone by. The line-up included current Manager, Danny Rohl, and players Josh Windass, Liam Palmer, Callum Patterson, Lee Bullen, Daniel Pudil, John Sheridan, Ritchie Humphreys, Lee Gregory, and Pol Valentin, much to the delight of fans... The event was hosted by the legendary Steve Bracknall and included a Q&A with the players, and a few special surprises.

Reverend and the Makers’ Jon McClure provided musical performances, and guests were treated to a surprise performance from Everley Pregnant Brothers who closed the night.

This year’s event follows the incredible success of the inaugural evening in 2024, which raised over £80,000 to help change lives at Sheffield Children’s. The night is a continuation of Barry, Chris, and Jon’s ongoing support for Sheffield Children’s.

Barry said, “I hold the charity dear to my heart and the night is just about trying to raise as much money as we can to support Sheffield Children’s. The first year you don’t really know what you’re going to get, we didn’t know what to expect and it was amazing. It’s brilliant to do it all again and give something back.”

Tickets for An Evening with Barry Bannan and Friends sold out in just 12 hours thanks to the support of generous Sheffield Wednesday fans.

A Sheffield night through and through

It was a Sheffield night through and through, with local legend and charity patron, Pete Mckee, in attendance, alongside members of Arctic Monkeys, Milburn, and Pulp. Pete produced the artwork for the event, and even donated a one-of-a-kind canvas painting that was auctioned off on the night.

Jon McClure said, “We had a great night last year, Bracknall smashed it, and I can’t say enough nice things about Barry, and I hope this event goes from strength to strength. Supporting Sheffield Children’s is personal for me as they saved my child’s life, when he had meningitis. I realise that there are children from all over the country and beyond that rely on the hospital for lifesaving care, and I hope in the end we smash last years total for them.”

“It’s brilliant, I hope they ask me for a third time cos then I should get a hat trick ball. Thank you to the players for giving up their time, I know how hard it can be because obviously I run my own team but we’re absolutely blessed in this city to have an institution like the children’s so we should support it.” Steve Bracknall said.

The Sheffield Wednesday players in attendance donated their time and their signed match-worn shirts to help reach the incredible total from the night. The money raised will help the charity to continue providing enhancements that are over and above the NHS provision for Sheffield Children’s.

A huge impact for patients

Sheffield Chiildren's / Andrew McLean Photography

Rob Gurruchaga, Development Officer at The Children’s Hospital Charity said, “The charity are so grateful to everyone who made the night possible. We’re incredibly grateful to Barry, the players, Bracknall, Pete McKee, Nick Banks, Jon McClure, Everly Pregnant Brothers, everyone at the Sheffield Mercure St Paul’s, and all the Wednesday fans that joined us. The money raised will have a huge impact for patients and families at Sheffield Children’s, and it wouldn’t be possible without all of their support.”

They charity supports specialist treatment from head to toe, by funding life-saving equipment, new facilities, a comfortable environment, and vital research, which changes paediatric care for children from across the world.

Sheffield Children’s is one of just three standalone specialist children’s hospitals in the UK, providing the best possible care for children all over Yorkshire, the UK and beyond.

Press release courtesy of The Children’s Hospital Charity