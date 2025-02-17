Sheffield Wednesday star, Shea Charles, will need to treat carefully over the next four games if he doesn’t want to risk missing the game with Sheffield United.

Charles, who has been a standout performer for the Owls this season, has picked up eight yellow cards in his 30 Championship outings for the the club - just two away from what would be a two-game ban at this current juncture.

The cutoff point for the 10-booking amnesty is 37 matches, which is in four games’ time, with the Steel City derby at Hillsborough being the 38th game of the 2024/25 campaign for Danny Röhl’s side. If Charles was to get a tenth booking against either Plymouth Argyle or Norwich City then it would mean sitting out the big game at S6.

It’s been five games without a caution from the referee for the Owls midfielder - his last came against Bristol City - and he’ll be eager to keep that record going as that 37-game cutoff approaches. After that point players need to get 15 yellows before the season ends in order to face suspension, with the ban becoming three points at that stage.

Wednesday thankfully don’t really have any others at serious risk of reaching 10 yellows before the clash with the Blades, with Barry Bannan and Yan Valery (both on six) needing to be booked in every single game between now and March 16th in order for them to miss out. Röhl’s side actually have one of the best disciplinary records in the division.

All of this is unlikely to affect the Owls boss in his decision-making when it comes to Charles’ place in his side given how important the on-loan Southampton man has become, though if that seventh yellow comes along then he may be tempted to ask him to tone things down until after Norwich away.