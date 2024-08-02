Sheffield Wednesday star has custom Owls boots made for special upcoming fixture

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday star, Liam Palmer, has had some custom boots made for his upcoming testimonial fixture at the weekend.

It’s no secret that Palmer, who has been with the Owls for around 25 years man and boy, is a big fan of his football boots, and in a recent video with the club he showcased some of the adidas Predators that he’s accumulated over the years.

But with this weekend’s testimonial being a special occasion he decided that he wanted to go one better than just having the new Preds on his feet, teaming up with RF Boots and Toots Boots to have a blue and white pair customised for the occasion.

Wednesday face Leganes on Saturday in their final preseason friendly, with ‘Palms’ set to start the fixture at Hillsborough as a crowd gathers to celebrate what has certainly been an eventful career in blue and white. He’s also expected to don the captain’s armband as he walks onto the pitch at S6 once again.

He signed a new contract at the club over the summer to keep him on Owls colours for a bit longer, and he admits that he’d like to stay until the day comes to call time on things.

Speaking on the Owls Heaven podcast this week he said, “I wouldn’t change anything. Any part of my journey. I don’t think I’ve got any regrets.

“I’m dreading that day when I have to hang my boots up. I hope it’s at this club, because nothing will ever compare to stepping out on that green grass at Hillsborough.”

This weekend’s game will take place at 1pm on Saturday, with the North and South Stands open at Hillsborough - tickets will not be available on the turnstiles on the day.