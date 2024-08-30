Sheffield Wednesday star gets call for Nations League clashes from former Manchester United coach
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The 23-year-old, who signed a long-term deal with the Owls over the summer, has become a regular in the Reggae Boyz setup since making his debut last year, putting in a number of strong performances for his nation in various different competitions.
In September they head into CONCACAF Nations League action as the 2024/25 edition of the competition gets underway, with Jamaica facing Cuba at home in Kingston on September 6th, before travelling to Honduras to face Los Catrachos in Tegucigalpa. Bernard will be hoping to play the full 180 minutes, no doubt.
There’s no return for Jamal Lowe yet despite his promising start to the season for Wednesday, but if he keeps up his current scoring record for the Owls then former Manchester United coach, McLaren, will certainly have to consider him for future teams.
Here’s the full squad -
Goalkeepers – Andre Blake, Jahmali Waite, Conniah Boyce-Clarke
Defenders – Damion Lowe, Di’Shon Bernard, Ethan Pinnock, Amari’i Bell, Greg Leigh, Richard King, Joel Latibeaudiere
Midfielders – Kasey Palmer, Karoy Anderson, Bobby Reid, Jon Russell, Adrian Reid Jr.
Attackers – Leon Bailey, Michail Antonio, Shamar Nicholson, Demarai Gray, Kaheim Dixon, Norman Campbell
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.