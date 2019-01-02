Sheffield Wednesday star Fernando Forestieri is edging nearer to full fitness

Forward Fernando Forestieri is edging closer to a return to first-team action.

The Sheffield Wednesday star has been sidelined since December due to injury.

Sheffield Wednesday forward Fernando Forestieri is on the comeback trail

Forestieri tore his hamstring after coming off the bench in the Owls' 4-2 away defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The injury was expected to keep the 28-year-old out for a minimum of six week.

But Forestieri is progressing well from his knock and could return ahead of schedule, according to caretaker Wednesday manager Lee Bullen.

"Fernando should be back up to finish his rehab possibly after the weekend and then we will assess him from there," Bullen told The Star.

"I'm not sure how long he will be but he has been working very, very hard down in London."

Forestieri, who has notched three goals this season, has only started seven matches because of injury and suspension issues and has yet to play in a winning Wednesday team.

Meanwhile, Bullen remains unsure when midfielder Josh Onomah will next be available for selection. The Tottenham Hotspur's loanee has sat-out the last two fixtures because of a hamstring problem suffered in the Boxing Day victory over Middlesbrough.

Speaking after the New Year's Day draw with Birmingham City, Bullen said: "Josh was due to go to Leeds earlier on in the week but as he was driving up there he got a phone call to say the scanner had broken!

"I think he had a scan yesterday or today.

"I've not been given the results as it stands.

"We don't think it's too bad but it'd be nice to get the kid back."

Forward Lucas Joao (hip) could feature in Wednesday's FA Cup third round tie against Luton Town this weekend.

"With the Luton match we're hoping that he'll be available for selection but we'll assess that the next couple of days," added Bullen.