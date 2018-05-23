Sheffield Wednesday star earns international call-up

This one didn't come as much of a surprise but an Owls player has been called up for international duty next week.

While the rest of the Sheffield Wednesday squad remain on holiday, one man will be lining out for his country in a double-header in Switzerland.

Atdhe Nuhiu's form at the tail end of the season, including a hat-trick on the final day against Norwich City, means he retains his place in the Kosovo squad and has the opportunity to add to his 9 caps and one goal.

The 28 year-old signed a new contract when the season ended, which will keep Nuhiu at Hillsborough until 2020.

Kosovo will take on Albania in Zurich next Tuesday (May 29) before facing Ivory Coast in Wohlen the following Sunday.