Sheffield Wednesday star drops out of international squad

Sheffield Wednesday goalkeeper Keiren Westwood has, as expected, not been named in the Republic of Ireland's finalised squad for their upcoming international friendly.

Westwood hasn't played for Wednesday since the Owls' defeat to Norwich City at Carrow Road on December 9 as he recovers from injury.

Republic of Ireland boss Martin O'Neill included Westwood in the provisional squad for the friendly with Turkey in Antalya on Friday, giving the keeper the opportunity to declare himself fit to take a place.

However, it appears Westwood hasn't yet fully recovered and O'Neill has elected to take three keepers - Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United) and Aaron McCarey (Ross County) - to Turkey.

Westwood will now continue his recovery in Sheffield, where Wednesday have a two-week break in action before they return after the internationals to take on Preston at Hillsborough on Good Friday.