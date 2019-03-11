Sheffield Wednesday star delivers Owls warning

Defender Dominic Iorfa has warned his Owls teammates against complacency ahead of their trip to second-from-bottom Bolton Wanderers.

Wednesday, currently 13th in the Championship, enter Tuesday's contest full of confidence on the back of a nine-match unbeaten league run.

But as the Owls put the finishing touches to their preparations for the duel at the University of Bolton Stadium, kick-off 8pm, Iorfa has urged Wednesday's players to heed the lessons from their draw at Rotherham United last month. It took a goal deep into added time from Iorfa to rescue a point against the relegation-threatened Millers.

He said: "Every game is tough in the Championship. Bolton are fighting to stay up.

"It is similar to when we went to Rotherham. Rotherham are in a similar situation (to Bolton) and we all know how tough that was so we have to be prepared for the challenges ahead.

"If we are not at it 100 per cent, we could be in for a tough one. As long as we go there and are 100 per cent focused and play the way we did in the second half against Derby, we should put in a good performance."

Victory over troubled Bolton could nudge Wednesday closer to the play-off chasing pack.

"You never know what can happen in the Championship," said Iorfa. "We are focused on getting wins on the board.

"We were quite a far off the play-offs a few games ago but we have gone on a good run and we are just six points off it.

"Hopefully we can win the next two games and see where we are going into the international break."

The Owls are sweating on the fitness of Steven Fletcher. The centre-forward was carried off against Derby County after suffering ankle/knee injuries.

Iorfa said: "It was a shame Fletch went off injured. He has been in really good form since the gaffer has come in. He is a key player for us.

"Hopefully it is nothing serious but we have got other strikers. Sam Winnall and Atdhe came on and really well at Derby.

"Although Fletch is a key player for us, we have other players who can come in."