Sheffield Wednesday star continues coaching journey with UEFA course

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder, Barry Bannan, is currently over in Northern Ireland…

The Owls skipper had a short holiday after helping the club maintain their place in the Championship for 2024/25, a well-earned break following Wednesday’s great escape after being written off by so many.

But it’s certainly not all sunshine and beaches for Bannan this summer as he takes the next step on his coaching journey, and at present he’s undergoing his UEFA B course over the Irish sea. After that there will be just the UEFA A and Pro licences to attain before he’s qualified to the highest level.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Baz’ has no plans to hang up his boots anytime soon, and said before the season ended that he was expecting to have a new deal at Hillsborough in place for the 2024/25 campaign, however it doesn’t mean that he’s not planning for the future.

Speaking to The Star earlier this year he said, “Danny has been great to learn from, as has Henrik (Pedersen), Sascha (Lense), Thommo (Neil Thompson) and Chris Powell - they’ve been a breath of fresh air. Danny is another manager that I can take sessions from and take little parts from.

“Every manager that I’ve had has all had good parts that I can probably use further down the line when I go into the coaching side of it, but I will be speaking to Henrik and Danny more closely about that side of things throughout this year.”