Liam Palmer has kept himself busy since helping Sheffield Wednesday maintain their place in the Championship…

‘Palms’ played a huge role in Wednesday staying in the division over the last few weeks of the season, scoring on the final day as he also went eighth on the club’s all-time list of appearance-makers with his 435th outing in Owls colours.

Since then he’s done his UEFA B coaching licence course in York, organised a 10k run as patron for PACT - Parents Association of Children with Tumours and Leukaemia – at Hillsborough Park, and now he’s gone and completed his first marathon, too.

Palmer’s run in S6 raised over £3000 for the local charity, and he plans to do more going forward, and this past weekend in collaboration with his running club, ‘Diet Starts Monday’, he headed up to Scotland to take part in the Edinburgh Marathon.

The 32-year-old completed his run in under four hours, three hours and 48 minutes to be exact, braving some pretty grim weather along the way as he made his way over 26 miles towards the finish line by Musselburgh.

