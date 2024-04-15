Watch more of our videos on Shots!

In the long history of the football club just 14 people have managed to hit the 400-game mark, and considering he’s been at Hillsborough for less than a decade it’s a remarkable achievement from the diminutive Scot.

The 34-year-old has been almost ever-present for Wednesday so far this season once again, playing regularly under both Xisco and Danny Röhl, and he’s spoken at length about his desire to try and help the Owls pull off what would be a great escape in the Championship.

Bannan cut a frustrated figure over the weekend in his 399th outing in the club’s colours after an impressive personal display couldn’t help the team to three points, but on Sunday afternoon they have another chance to try and get out of the relegation zone away at Blackburn Rovers in front of what is set to be a bumper crowd.

Around 7,000 Wednesdayites are making the trip to Ewood Park for the encounter as Wednesday look to return to winning ways, and for Bannan he’ll be desperate to make sure that his 400th appearance is one to remember.