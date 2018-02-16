Sheffield Wednesday star Barry Bannan gives huge injury update

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Barry Bannan has delivered a major fitness update to Owls fans on Twitter.

The Scottish international enjoyed a fine start to the season but suffered a fresh setback with his hip injury at the beginning of February.

Owls manager Jos Luhukay told the Star after Wednesday's win over Derby County that he would not put a timescale on when Bannan would return to action.

But, judging by the midfielder's Twitter activity, a return to the pitch may not be too far away.

On Monday, Bannan revealed that he was travelling to London to see a specialist regarding a problem.

And yesterday, Bannan tweeted to his 98,000 followers that he had taken part in that day's training with Sheffield Wednesday.

Owls fans were quick to get in touch with Bannan to find out how his rehabilitation was going, including Chris Hooper.

Bannan replied to the Owls fan telling him that training was going well and he was 'pain free at the minute'.

The news will be a welcome update to all at Hillsborough as Wednesday enter the business period of the Championship season.

The Owls are without a whole host of players through injury, including Keiren Westwood, Kieran Lee, Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri.

With Wednesday down to the bare bones, Luhukay has promoted youth. He has given opportunities to academy players such as Jordan Thorniley, Connor O’Grady, Freddie Nielsen and Sean Clare, who made his first Owls start in their 2-0 win against Derby.

Sadly though, Bannan won't be back in time for the Owls' crucial FA Cup 5th round tie at home to Swansea City on Saturday.