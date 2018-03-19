Sheffield Wednesday star aiming to make Owls fans proud again after ‘rubbish season’

Tom Lees insists the remainder of this season will be spent trying to bring a sense of pride back to beleaguered Sheffield Wednesday ... and more importantly to the club’s fans.

The campaign began with ambitions of at least another play-off place but will likely end a lot closer to the bottom than the top.

However, a hard-fought Yorkshire derby win over Leeds United on Saturday raised spirits amongst supporters and Lees says the onus now is on the players to keep the smiles on fans’ faces.

And on top of that, the 27 year old believes there are squad places to be played for, for when Wednesday look to go again next year.

“It has been a rubbish season for (Wednesday fans),” he said. “They have had to put up with some hard times this season. It is probably not going to change the season, but it was a good day for them (on Saturday). We have got to try and do that a few more times now between the end of the season.

“We have got to look at our performances now until the end of the season to kind of put yourself in the frame for next season, probably.

“It is about pride. We have got this danger of getting dragged into this relegation battle. For yourself, if you have this motivation personally, it can be to show that you deserve to here next year.”

Lees recently returned to the side following injury and was joined on Saturday by Sam Hutchinson and Barry Bannan, which he feels can reinvigorate the squad.

He added: “We have got a group of players who have had a tough time for a good few months and you have players coming back fresh into it with a fresh enthusiasm and enjoying being out on the pitch again and I think it is giving everyone a lift.”