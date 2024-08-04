Sheffield Wednesday star admits 'nagging' Iké Ugbo over Hillsborough return

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 4th Aug 2024, 10:00 BST
Sheffield Wednesday captain, Barry Bannan, says that he’s going to keep nagging Iké Ugbo to try and help get him back to Hillsborough.

Wednesday’s pursuit of Ugbo’s permanent signature has been long and drawn out, with the Owls having been keen to get a deal done ever since his loan spell last season came to an end.

Danny Röhl has been pretty candid in discussing his desire to get the 25-year-old back to Hillsborough, seeing him as a key piece of the puzzle, and he’s certainly not the only one that would love to see the former Chelsea man playing in blue and white once more in 2024/25.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bannan was impressed by what he saw from Ugbo during his spell at S6, where he scored some vital goals in the Owls’ great escape, and the skipper said that he’ll be putting in the work if it helps get things done.

“I’ve tried loads of times!” Bannan said with a grin on Saturday. “I think he’s getting fed up with me. But I will text him again today, I’ll keep nagging him, and hopefully he can be here next week or whenever to help us.”

Join our Whatsapp channel for your Wednesday news without the fuss of social media

Meanwhile Röhl, when asked about other interest in Ugbo after the 0-0 draw with Leganes, said, “When you go into a race, you want to win that race, of course. We push our speed at the moment, but the other clubs push as well their speed. Now we come to the final 10 metres and hopefully we are a little bit in front, we have a photo finish and we win this race.”

Ugbo got eight goals and assists in Wednesday colours last season, and it feels like there is a desire from all parties to try and add to that tally in 2024/25.

Related topics:Danny RohlHillsborough
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice