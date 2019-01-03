Sheffield Wednesday: Stan Collymore wishes Wednesdayites ‘luck’ after issuing scathing Steve Bruce warning

Football pundit Stan Collymore has taken aim at new Sheffield Wednesday manager Steve Bruce online and has issued a warning for Owls fans of what to expect from the ex-Aston Villa boss.

Bruce, who was announced as the Owls’ new man in the dugout on Wednesday, will officially take charge of the team from 1 February.

Stan Collymore. Photo: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire.

But Collymore had plenty to say about the four-time promotion winning manager on twitter following the announcement, writing: “Wednesdayites, good luck!

“Expect lots of signings that the manager then doesn't fancy, lots of loans, wing backs that end up as a back 5, and lots of post match comments that bear no relation to the game you saw!”

Despite Collymore’s assessment of Bruce’s managerial style, other pundits and ex-players reacted positively to the 58-year-old’s appointment at Hillsborough.

Former Owls player Clinton Morrison tweeted: “So happy to see my friend and old boss Steve Bruce get the managers job at @swfc he is a top manager and Sheffield wed is a massive club hopefully he can bring the good times back to the club I played for them and it is a brilliant club with good fans and good people.”

Ex-Sheffield United, Wigan and Sunderland boss Bruce will be no stranger to Wednesdayites after spending the last few seasons in the Championship and masterminding Hull City’s win over the Owls in the play-off final to reach the Premier League in 2016.

And he has family connections to the club through his son Alex, who played for Wednesday in 2005 while on loan from Birmingham City.

The Wigan defender also took to social media to praise his dad’s appointment at Hillsborough, writing: “Funny old game and how things work out.

“I know from my own experience at Hillsborough back in 2004-05 Dad has joined a great club with fantastic support let’s hope he can now bring success and get the club back in the Premier League.”

Current caretaker manager Lee Bullen will remain a first team coach, while his trusted assistants Steve Agnew and Stephen Clemence will take charge in the interim before the Bruce era at the club begins in February.