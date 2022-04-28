With a cheeky expletive or two set aside, those are the words that accompany the weekly videos of Carlton Dickinson, a lifelong Wednesdayite whose catchy songs have earned him cult hero status both on Twitter and in the Wednesday changing room in recent weeks.

The 29-year-old tiler puts Wednesday-centred lyrics to popular pop tunes and offers a positivity that has proven popular online, attracting thousands of likes and retweets as the team’s fortunes continue to rise.

It’s the sort of delightful nonsense that is social media at its very best.

The videos of Sheffield Wednesday fan Carlton Dickinson have proven popular on social media.

“I first did one or two last season,” Carl said. “We had the points off, folk were saying we were going down and the club was going bust and all this, so I thought I’d do it as a bit of a laugh.

“We won one of the games and I just did it to lighten the mood really, all that ‘keep the faith’ stuff.

“One of my mates was badgering to keep me doing and this season the Berahino one picked up and it’s gone from there really. It’s just a bit of a giggle.”

What his new-found cult following may not know is that Carl, a talented footballer who was in the youth ranks at both Wednesday and later Scunthorpe United, suffers from a speech impediment and has been on a programme to improve a stammer for over a decade.

He hopes that even to his small new-found audience, his on-screen confidence can showcase the fact that people can overcome their problems.

“I’m on the McGuire programme, which is the same course Gareth Gates was on,” he said. “He’s one of the coaches now on the course.

“I was never that bad at school, it was when I was released by Scunthorpe when I was 17. It got so bad.

“I went to a college interview and the bloke asked me what I wanted to do. I couldn’t say a single word to him. It was horrible.

“The thing is, I’m a confident person and sometimes I find it hard to say something in case it doesn’t come out.

“The course is great and it’s incredible to see the progression in people who come in unable to say a word and make such strides. It’s fantastic.”

The videos have proven popular not only to fellow fans, but have been noticed in the Wednesday changing room too.

A handful of players have responded positively to the songs on their social media accounts, while Carl also received a surprise call from an Owls player thanking him for dedicating a video to his new-found goalscoring touch.

He laughed: “My gaffer at work is mates with Jack Hunt and a couple of weeks back I got a FaceTime from him asking me to sing his song!

“Bannan replied to his song saying he liked it, Lee Gregory responded with some laughing faces and Berahino had his on his Instagram story.