Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Owls stalwart made his 434th outing in Wednesday colours on Saturday as he played a pivotal part in their vital 3-0 win over West Bromwich Albion, going joint eighth on the club’s list of all-time appearance-makers.

Palmer went level with the great Johnny Fantham, a legend of the 1950s and 1960s at Hillsborough, as he continued his climb up the ranks, and if he features against Sunderland on Saturday then he will go eighth outright.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The number keeps creeping up!” he said with a smile when chatting to The Star. “Being top eight is crazy to me, to see my name on that list. Hopefully there are many more to come… So many of those names are before my time, they’re ones that I’ve read about and things, and it’s different in the modern era. You look at Baz's recent milestone, and he’s done it a lot quicker than me - he’s played an incredible amount of games.

“It’s rare, it’s few and far between, and for me it’s something that makes it that bit more special I think. When I do come to finish it’ll be something that I look back on as a great achievement, and to be amongst those other names is really special to me.”

His current contract is up in the summer, but ‘Palms’ has made no secret of the fact that he’d love to stay and continue to play his part for his boyhood club, and there are a few more names to catch if he does.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad