Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday defender, Liam Palmer, went seventh in the club’s list of all-time appearance-makers over the weekend.

Palmer has had to be patient again this season when it comes to his time on the field in Owls colours, but after impressing in training over the international break he has performed well in the games against both Queens Park Rangers and Luton Town - despite the disappointing ending in both of them.

On Saturday he made his 443rd outing for Wednesday - a remarkable achievement in the modern age - to overtake the great Don Megson after going joint seventh earlier in the week in the Carabao Cup, and will now be setting his sights on the next target, Redfern Froggatt, who played 458 times for the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Meanwhile, there could be another milestone on the horizon for one of the Owls’ current stalwarts, with Barry Bannan getting his 99th direct goal contribution as he volleyed home at Kenilworth Road. His next goal or assist will add him to a exclusive list of players who have achieved a century in that regard, and he’ll no doubt be hoping that it comes sooner rather than later - and hopefully in a victory this time.

Bannan is also closing in on a place in Wednesday’s top 10 appearance-makers after he turned out for the club for the 411th time over the weekend, needing only seven more to leapfrog Ellis Rimmer and Nigel Worthington (417), and 14 more to go past Ernest Blenkinsop and Teddy Davison (424) who are currently joint ninth.

Both players are likely to feature this coming weekend when table-topping West Bromwich Albion head to Hillsborough, and the pair will be desperate to cause an upset on home turf against a Baggies side who are yet to be beaten in the league this season.