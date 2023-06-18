News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s confirmed squad so far - shows areas need strengthening in summer transfer window

Sheffield Wednesday will look to make a number of improvements to their squad in the coming weeks as they set sail for their return campaign in the Championship.

By Alex Miller
Published 18th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST
Updated 18th Jun 2023, 13:21 BST

A historic promotion through the play-offs came before five senior players were confirmed to be released at the end of the month.

It left behind a 13-man senior squad - a number that was bumped up to 14 with the announcement of Callum Paterson’s new contract - with three younger players expected to be given the opportunity to impress and earn a place in the squad in pre-season.

Here’s the squad so far, highlighting the need for sharp work in the recruitment stakes. There are holes to be filled in what looks to be a vital summer transfer window.

Enjoyed a second consecutive promotion having done so the previous season on loan at Exeter City. Was out, in, out and in again and did the business at Wembley making a handful of excellent saves.

1. GK - Cameron Dawson

Enjoyed a second consecutive promotion having done so the previous season on loan at Exeter City. Was out, in, out and in again and did the business at Wembley making a handful of excellent saves.

Photo Sales
Young but very highly rated by all at Middlewood Road, Charles is a Northern Ireland youth international formerly of Manchester City. Adept with the ball at his feet, he’s a little smaller in stature than other goalkeepers but makes up for that in many areas. Whether he goes in as number two next season remains to be seen.

2. GK - Pierce Charles

Young but very highly rated by all at Middlewood Road, Charles is a Northern Ireland youth international formerly of Manchester City. Adept with the ball at his feet, he's a little smaller in stature than other goalkeepers but makes up for that in many areas. Whether he goes in as number two next season remains to be seen.

Photo Sales
They call him the Fastest Man in Yorkshire. Wednesday triggered an extension clause in his contract to keep the gangly speedster at S6 for another year at least. Came to the fore in the latter stages of the promotion campaign.

3. DEF - Dominic Iorfa

They call him the Fastest Man in Yorkshire. Wednesday triggered an extension clause in his contract to keep the gangly speedster at S6 for another year at least. Came to the fore in the latter stages of the promotion campaign.

Photo Sales
Injured for the middle part of the promotion campaign, the former Rotherham United man was among the very best performers at Wembley and has settled in as a hugely important member of the squad.

4. DEF - Michael Ihiekwe

Injured for the middle part of the promotion campaign, the former Rotherham United man was among the very best performers at Wembley and has settled in as a hugely important member of the squad.

Photo Sales
