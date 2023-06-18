A historic promotion through the play-offs came before five senior players were confirmed to be released at the end of the month.
It left behind a 13-man senior squad - a number that was bumped up to 14 with the announcement of Callum Paterson’s new contract - with three younger players expected to be given the opportunity to impress and earn a place in the squad in pre-season.
Here’s the squad so far, highlighting the need for sharp work in the recruitment stakes. There are holes to be filled in what looks to be a vital summer transfer window.
1. GK - Cameron Dawson
Enjoyed a second consecutive promotion having done so the previous season on loan at Exeter City. Was out, in, out and in again and did the business at Wembley making a handful of excellent saves. Photo: George Wood/Getty Images
2. GK - Pierce Charles
Young but very highly rated by all at Middlewood Road, Charles is a Northern Ireland youth international formerly of Manchester City. Adept with the ball at his feet, he’s a little smaller in stature than other goalkeepers but makes up for that in many areas. Whether he goes in as number two next season remains to be seen. Photo: Steve Ellis
3. DEF - Dominic Iorfa
They call him the Fastest Man in Yorkshire. Wednesday triggered an extension clause in his contract to keep the gangly speedster at S6 for another year at least. Came to the fore in the latter stages of the promotion campaign. Photo: Nick Potts
4. DEF - Michael Ihiekwe
Injured for the middle part of the promotion campaign, the former Rotherham United man was among the very best performers at Wembley and has settled in as a hugely important member of the squad. Photo: Steve Ellis Steve Ellis