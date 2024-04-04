Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Long-time Hillsborough pair Callum Paterson and Josh Windass have sat out the last few weeks through injury but have battled their way back into contention, with Röhl clearly keen to have them play a part in the final push towards Championship safety.

The German coach confirmed that Scotland international Paterson would be registered today (Thursday), which would complete Wednesday’s 25-man EFL Registration List after the additions of Lee Gregory and Jeff Hendrick last month.

Paterson has been out since Boxing Day, sustaining concussion before it was decided he would undergo knee surgery. Röhl said: “He trained on Tuesday very well, yesterday (Wednesday) was a light session. Today he was involved in everything. He looks good, he was of course a long time away from everything but it’s good to have him back. He’s a different profile, he has experience.”

Röhl has maintained a desire to not rush players back before they are ready, with the intention of ensuring they play as much of the campaign remainder as possible while also being able to cope with the intensity demands placed on players by their coaches. With six matches to go, it may be that one or both of Paterson and Windass are able to jump back in at QPR.

“Of course, it is possible,” he said. “Maybe one guy can start. But this is the final decision I have to look for.