Sheffield Wednesday squad 'should be at a higher level' says confident midfield man

Asked the question of what this Owls squad can achieve, the vast majority have made clear promotion is the only aim.

Midfield pass master George Byers is no different. Heading into the long trip to Plymouth this weekend Wednesday sit in fourth place with an encouraging points haul of 10 from a possible 15.

Byers himself is a big part of one of the fiercest battles for minutes and asked what he feels this squad can achieve this season, the 25-year-old said: “This squad is fantastic.

“It’s got everything in the team that you need across a whole season, I think. There’s quality, depth, two players for every position.

“There’s competition, which is what you need and I do feel like the squad is of a very high standard for League One. It shouldn’t really be in League One if I’m really honest, it should be at a way higher level.

“I’m really excited about how the season is going to fold out because as I said there are some really good players here.”

Having suffered an injury that all but ended his five-year stint at Swansea City, Byers spent time on loan at Portsmouth last season and though things didn’t go exactly to plan on the south coast, he picked up knowledge on the division he feels will stand him in good stead this time out.

“I think it helped,” he said. “You get an understanding of what the league is like and whatnot.

“I played some games, not as many as I should have, but it gives an understanding of the league, which helps coming into this season.

“Quite a lot of the boys haven’t really played in this league, it’s all been at a higher level. If I can give little bits and pieces into that, the gaffer has obviously been at Doncaster so he knows what the league is about as well.